Rulani under pressure to secure Champions League spot

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has found himself under fire and immense pressure from Wydad Athletic Club fans as the league draws closer to the end.

Wydad were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by FUS Rabat in the early hours of Monday morning.

The result meant that Mokwena’s side recorded three consecutive draws, which has left the staunch Wydad supporters frustrated.

A section of Wydad fans threw missiles on the pitch during the match to express their annoyance.

Mokwena pleads for patience

In his defense, an evidently emotional Mokwena sat in the post-match press conference and pleaded with the fans to continue supporting the team.

“You can’t win every game, so I can’t sit here every time we don’t win to explain that football is win, lose, or draw; even Wydad cannot win every game,” Mokwena told the media.

“If you lose because the opponent is better, you shake hands, try to improve, and get better. If you draw, you look at the positives and also fix the negatives.

“We are a new team; everyone doesn’t want me to say this, but we are a new team. It’s 26 new players; we’re fighting for the Champions League spot.

“Why can’t these players get more support? Berah is coming at halftime, and he is distraught, and I, as a coach, look at my players and I say, ‘why can’t they get more support’.”

Champions League spot

With six games left to play for a spot in the CAF Champions League, the Red Castle are tied for third place with AS FAR on 42 points.

“I understand we haven’t won anything in two years. I understand there’s hunger for Champions League, and believe me, there’s no one hungrier than me to play Champions League,” he said.

“I was in the semi-final of the Champions League for two years in a row. I had the option to join clubs that are in the Champions League.

“I came to join Wydad because when Sundowns played against Wydad, I saw how much they love their club. I saw how much they showed their love to me.”

Mokwena added: “This is why I didn’t go to AS FAR, and this is why I didn’t go to Raja and chose Wydad. But what I see now is a lack of support and a lack of patience. It’s not easy, guys.”

Wydad will be back in action against bottom-half side IR Tanger on Sunday midnight.

