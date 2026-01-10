Rulani’s MC Alger drop points, but maintain strong lead at the top

Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger missed out on an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 to 14 points, after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by strugglers ASO Chlef on Friday night.

Despite the draw, MC Alger increased their lead to 12 points, but would have hoped for a win to stretch their lead further to 14 had they managed to crack the stubborn Chlef defence.

Mokwena’s side is now on 36 points after 15 games, winning 11, drawing three, and tasting a defeat once.

They are then followed by Sead Ramovic’s CR Belouizdad, who could not reduce Alger’s lead after their 1-0 defeat at home to JS Kabylie, which is coached by former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer.

Up next for Alger is a meeting against Ben Aknoun in the Algerian Cup Last 16 on Tuesday, as they will look to build momentum and qualify for the next round ahead of their crucial Algeria Super Cup final against rivals USM Alger next Saturday.

MC Alger are currently the reigning champions of the Super Cup, when they lifted it in February last year after beating Belouizdad 4-3 on penalties at the Stade du 5 Juillet.

Mokwena has been tasked with the duty of defending Alger’s titles this season, including retaining the league and guiding the team to the latter stages in the CAF Champions League.

After two matches in the Champions League, Alger is on number three with one point and will be setting their sights on resuming their Group C on a high, when they travel to Lubumbashi in DR Congo to face Saint-Éloi Lupopo later this month.

With the Algerian league now halfway through, Mokwena is still very much on the right track and is on course to break the record of amassing the highest points tally ever achieved by a title-winning team in the league.

So, should his fine form continue at Alger and achieve this feat, he will also become the first black coach to win a league title in Algeria.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content