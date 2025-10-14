Rwanda coach sends message to Kaizer Chiefs over Fiacre Ntwari saga

With the game against Bafana Bafana on the horizon, the Rwanda national team coach, Adel Amoruche, had something to say about the situation surrounding Kaizer Chiefs and his number one goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari.

Amoruche says that Amakhosi should release Ntwari if they are not intending on playing him regularly.

The Rwanda coach was speaking to the media ahead of their do-or-die Group C World Cup qualifier match against Bafana Bafana at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night. The game will get underway at 6pm.

“I had a good discussion with Ilyes [Mzoughi]. I can’t interfere in the work of coaches, only to communicate and explain how to maintain Fiacre in good shape,” Amoruche told the media.

“And also, in that level of competition, it’s not easy—I’m happy to have that level of collaboration with coaches everywhere, especially with the coaches at Kaizer Chiefs.

One of the best in Africa

“Coach [Nasreddine] Nabi and Ilyes, the goalkeeper coach, we will respect the coach who he plays. This is football, and it’s up to the coach, but for Fiacre, in my opinion, he is one of the best goalkeepers in Africa—he is very talented and very disciplined.

“Very positive. I’ve never heard anything negative about his club. He loves the club, has very good contact with the teammates, and in his team, everyone loves him—it’s difficult. He found me in the team because I give him confidence as well as the team to be number one in the team.

“I wish him all the best—I can’t talk because I respect the goalkeeper [Brandon Petersen] who plays and the work at the club, but I think if they don’t let him play, let him go, it’s better they don’t stop the quality of one player like Fiacre,” he added.

Ntwari joined Amakhosi at the beginning of last season from TS Galaxy but has struggled for game time at the Glamour club.

His recent minutes, after a very long time, were in the Carling Knockout first-round match against Stellenbosch FC on penalties.

Apart from the result, what stood out from that match was the 26-year-old shotstopper refusing to be substituted ahead of the penalty shootout, which ultimately resulted in a defeat for Chiefs, despite making one save.

