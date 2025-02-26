‘SA clubs’ showing in interclub competitions benefits Bafana’

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, says he is thrilled to see all three South African teams perform well in the CAF interclub competition because it will help the national team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana have already secured a spot in the 2025 Afcon, which will take place in December.

They are drawn in Group B alongside Angola, seven-time champions Egypt, and neighbours Zimbabwe.

According to Broos, the national team will benefit from the experience of the three teams, as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Stellenbosch FC are scheduled to play in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup in April, respectively.

“People know that one of the reasons that we did so well at the previous Afcon is because we had six or seven players from Sundowns who had the experience of the Champions League,” Broos said in a media briefing recently.

I’m happy to see SA teams qualifying for next round

“Now with Pirates, who are doing very well, they have five or six players in our squad and Stellenbosch as well.

“So, I am happy to see all three South African teams qualifying for the next round of the CAF [competitions].

“Before it was only Sundowns [to go further in the CAF], so I really was happy to see Pirates and Stellies join them — it is good for Bafana Bafana in the Afcon.”

Broos and his Bafana still have one last mission to accomplish, with their next task being to secuure qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

South Africa is currently tied on seven points with Group C leader in their World Cup qualifiers – but sit on second position due to goal difference.

Bafana’s next qualifying matches are scheduled for March 17 and 25, when they will play Lesotho and Benin.

Next week, Broos is expected to announce his preliminary World Cup qualifier squad.

