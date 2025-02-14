SA coach hoping stars like ‘Obrigado’ will be released for Afcon

Following Thursday’s group stage draw, SA Under-20 head coach Raymond Mdaka will be hoping that Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs will release the players he has chosen for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) competition.

Amajita, as the SA youth team is affectionately known, have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco at the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in April.

In his provisional squad, Mdaka has selected some of the most exciting players in the country.

The likes of Kaizer Chiefs rising star Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi, Shandre Campbell (Club NXT in Belgium), Mamelodi Sundowns’ muscular Asekho Tiwani, Langelihle Phili, Luke Baartman, Kutlwano Letlhaku, the lanky Gabriel Amato of Cape Town City, Neo Rapoo, and Luphumlo Sifuma, to mention but a few.

However, the biggest worry is whether Mdaka will get these star players that he has selected for the competition.

The struggle for the junior national teams to get players released for tournaments is well-documented, especially with the competition falling outside of the Fifa calendar.

The PSL and the SA Football Association have previously been at loggerheads with the availability of players.

All teams must be respected

The majority of the clubs, including those in the second division of South African football, the Motsepe Foundation Championship, will be facing difficult times in April as the Betway Premiership approaches its conclusion.

“We waited for the draw for a long time. We knew the teams that had qualified, but we wanted to know where we stood,” Mdaka said.

“All the teams that have qualified need to be respected, and we are fine with the group that we are in. We will prepare ourselves thoroughly, and we will be able to play well at the tournament.”

The four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Chile from September 27 to October 19.

The preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Fletcher Lowe-Smythe, Takalani Mazhamba, Kgoleng Ratisani, Musa Masemola.

Defenders: Tylon Smith, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Gopolang Taunyane, Sifiso Timba, Asekho Tiwane, Thato Sibiya, Siviwe Nkwali, Neo Rapoo.

Midfielders: Gomolemo Kekana, Patrick Autata, Lazola Maku, Mfundo Vilakazi, Ofentse Kgosana, Langelihle Phili, Shakiel April, Kutlwano Letlhaku, Shandre Campbell, Gabriel Amato, Bennet Mokoena, Bereng Madiba, Faiz Abrahams, Luke Baartman, Duanne Bennet, Luphumlo Sifumba.

Forwards: Jody AH Shene, Thabang Mahlangu, Siviwe Magidigidi, Naledi Hlongwane, Kgomotso Modiba, Siphamandla Mhlongo, Siphesihle Jeza, Thato Mpati, Samkelo Ngodela, Michael Williams.

