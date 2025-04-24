SA football cannot be developed without Kaizer Chiefs – Patrice Motsepe

Without a successful Kaizer Chiefs, South African football cannot advance to its full potential, according to Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe.

Motsepe was addressing the media on Wednesday at the Sandton Convention Centre following the extension of CAF’s 12-month partnership with African Global Logistics.

The CAF president sent special congratulations to Chiefs and the entire Motaung family, among many other things he addressed.

Chiefs’ return to continental competition

Amakhosi are about to make their first appearance on the continent since 2021, when they advanced to the CAF Champions League final before losing to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.

“There’s a part of me that feels so proud, so proud, and I must say I’m even more proud to see Kaizer Chiefs’ [possibility of competing in Africa],” Motsepe said.

“I told Lucas [Radebe] as I walked in that I was happy [that] Kaizer Chiefs is back in the Confederation Cup because, if you grew up the way I did, you cannot develop South African football without a successful Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’ve always known that Kaizer Chiefs have an incredible family behind them, and I’ve said in the past that the successful days of Kaizer Chiefs will be coming, and I’m proud to say they’re here and they’ll be even more successful.”

Motsepe hoping to see SA teams in the final

Motsepe, meanwhile, wished Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Stellenbosch FC luck in the CAF inter-club semi-finals and stated that he would be more pleased to see all three South African teams in the championship game.

“I wish all four teams the best … Al Ahly and Pyramids. I wish my father’s club, Orlando Pirates, and Stellenbosch FC all the best.

“Which one did I forget? I also wish Mamelodi Sundowns all the best as well,” said Motsepe, the owner of Sundowns.

Sundowns will play Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium at 6pm (SA Time), while Pirates will be in action against Pyramids FC at the 30 June Stadium at 8pm (SA Time) on Friday.

Both ties are goalless, and should both Masandawana and Bucs come out victorious in Egypt, they will set up a historic all-South African Champions League final.

Stellenbosch, on the other side, will host Simba SC of Tanzania at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

