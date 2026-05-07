SA players emotional, says Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after Chiefs game

After a rough, too-physical night of football at Loftus on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is convinced he has concluded the standard of South African football.

The heavy tackling clouded the Chiefs and Sundowns’ 1-1 draw, with players stretched off the pitch with broken legs and arms, seven yellow cards, and a red card.

Tenacious midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu kicked Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido in the face, leading to his substitution 15 minutes into the game.

At halftime, Mduduzi Shabalala of Chiefs was carried off on a stretcher after he fell hard on his arm due to a strong tackle from Jayden Adams, who later received a red card.

Standard of SA football must improve

After the game, both coaches shared their two cents’ worth opinions on how the physicality got out of hand, with Cardoso coming out with stronger remarks to say that the standard of SA football must improve and not always be driven by emotions.

“Two weeks ago, we played two of the biggest matches in South Africa. We had the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and now Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs,” a visibly irritated Cardoso said.

“And I remember that in this room, we spoke a lot, and you asked me many times about the level of the game in South Africa. After these two matches, you have an answer.

“That’s basically the conclusion: there’s still a lot to do to develop the game. A lot to do. That’s basically the conclusion. This is because matches are always emotional.”

Cupido’s season is finished

He continued: “But the emotions should take direction towards the technical side of the game and the tactical side of the game. But today [Wednesday], there was nothing like that on the pitch. It was just fights from the beginning.

“During the Pirates match, there were fights from the beginning, balls in the air, kicking in the front, kicking in the a**, kicking legs, kicking everything.

“I don’t think it’s really the best way to think about the future of the game here. But that’s just the first analysis.”

Cardoso gave an update on Cupido’s condition, confirming that the centre-back will be out for the remainder of the season.

“Something is broken. That’s it. But he didn’t fall on the arm … by the time he fell, his arm was already broken.

“I do not doubt that he is probably the best centre-back in the league, but his season is finished for him,” Cardoso added.