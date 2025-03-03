SA U-20 Afcon team filled with PSL up and coming future youngsters 

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has chosen a mouthwatering squad for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in April.

The last Amajita team to have made an impression at the Under-20 Afcon was the class of 2009 that was coached by Serame Letsoaka. The team performed and punched above its weight at the Afcon in Rwanda and went on to represent Mzansi with aplomb at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup the same year.

Coach Letsoaka’s squad was teeming with unknown tiny tots who went on to stake a claim in the annals of SA footballs. Some of the stars that came out of the conveyor belt of talent are Andile Jali, George Maluleke, Thulani Serero, Kermit Erasmus, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Darren Keet, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Simphiwe “Ace” Bhengu, Dino Ndlovu, Mandla Masango, Thulani “Tyson” Hlatswayo and Gladwin Shitolo.

Mdaka’s team has been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Egypt, and Morocco in what is already dubbed as the group of death.

Again, the four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Chile from September 27 to October 19.

Sunday World takes a look at some of the most exciting players that Mdaka has chosen to fly the SA flag in Morocco.

Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi (Kaizer Chiefs): The stocky Amakhosi dribbling wizard will be among the biggest names in the squad. At the age of 18, he has launched himself as one of the most important players for his club in the league.

But the biggest question could be whether Chiefs will be amenable to releasing him for the competition. It will be a big plus for the kid and the club will benefit too.

Shandre Campbell (Club NXT in Belgium): The former Matsatsantsa man is one of the most exciting talents in Mzansi. It did not take long for overseas clubs to notice his exceptional left foot that caused a lot of trouble for many PSL defenders last season.

He is settling well in Belgium and joining the boys in Morocco could boost his morale and set him for bigger and better things.

Asekho Tiwani (Mamelodi Sundowns): At the rate that he is going, the muscular and versatile defender should make the final squad.

He has played a sterling role for his club whenever coach Miguel Cardoso has called for his services, whether in defence and in the middle of the park.

Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City): The lanky lad with curly-tops burst onto the scenes out of nowhere and is fighting to be on the club’s starting line-up.

His work rate cannot be faulted, and he does both defending and attacking with dynamism. He will be a huge addition to the SA squad if he is included in the travelling party.

Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs): The 18-year-old Cape Town Spurs youth academy product featured at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria in 2023 and he gained invaluable experience at the tournament.

Baartman, who is fearless in front of goalposts, has attracted the interest of the PSL big guns such as Stellenbosch FC and he may not be at the Urban warriors for a long time.

Kutlwano Letlhaku (Sundowns): Another star in the making in his debut season, Kutlwano Letlhaku seems to have just done enough to also attract interest from Europe.

Letlhaku was one of the youngsters who burst into the PSL scene and has never looked back since. The 18-year-old was tipped to be one of the big revelations this season by former Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Neo Rapoo (SuperSport United): Even though he has recently fallen down the pecking order at SuperSport United, with Aphiwe Baliti being preferred at the left-back position by coach Gavin Hunt, Neo Rapoo is still by far one of the best left-backs in the country at the age of 19. He is already on the radar of some teams in Belgium and the Afcon could be his ticket to Europe.

The preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Fletcher Lowe-Smythe, Takalani Mazhamba, Kgoleng Ratisani, Musa Masemola.

Defenders: Tylon Smith, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Gopolang Taunyane, Sifiso Timba, Asekho Tiwane, Thato Sibiya, Siviwe Nkwali, Neo Rapoo.

Midfielders: Gomolemo Kekana, Patrick Autata, Lazola Maku, Mfundo Vilakazi, Ofentse Kgosana, Langelihle Phili, Shakiel April, Kutlwano Letlhaku, Shandre Campbell, Gabriel Amato, Bennet Mokoena, Bereng Madiba, Faiz Abrahams, Luke Baartman, Duanne Bennet, Luphumlo Sifumba.

Forwards: Jody AH Shene, Thabang Mahlangu, Siviwe Magidigidi, Naledi Hlongwane, Kgomotso Modiba, Siphamandla Mhlongo, Siphesihle Jeza, Thato Mpati, Samkelo Ngodela, Michael Williams.

