SAFA and Adidas unveil new Bafana Bafana World Cup jersey

Adidas and the South African Football Association (SAFA) have finally unveiled the new home jersey for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

Adidas has replaced Le Coq Sportif, a French clothing company, as the SAFA’s new kit sponsor.

Bafana will don the Adidas kit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in June in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2010 jersey—a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football—the new design honours that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era.

Performance-driven jersey

The 2026/2027 home jersey retains the unmistakable yellow base with green trim, a colour palette synonymous with national pride.

Elevated detailing and refined construction modernise the silhouette, delivering a performance-driven jersey built for the demands of today’s global game.

According to SAFA, the updated design pays tribute to South Africa’s 12 official languages—a powerful reflection of the nation’s diversity, unity, and shared love for football.

The subtle graphic elements woven into the fabric symbolise the many voices that rise together in stadiums across the country and around the world.

Tom Brown, a senior marketing director for Adidas South Africa, stated: “The iconic Adidas/SAFA jersey of the 2010 World Cup had a distinctive reference to the diverse national languages of South Africa, represented by 11 small lines in the collar.

“This design is reimagined for a proud new era, with a design pattern that proudly reflects the now 12 national languages on the national jersey.”

Unifying symbol

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said: “The jersey is more than match-day apparel—it is a unifying symbol worn by players and fans alike.

“Designed with bespoke gender fit considerations for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, the kit underscores Adidas and SAFA’s commitment to equal elevation of the men’s and women’s game, as both teams continue to make their mark in global tournaments.

“In two weeks, South Africans will see Banyana Banyana launch the kit on the opening day of the Wafcon [Women’s Africa Cup of Nations] 2026 tournament in Morocco. And in 100 days, we will see Bafana take on Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup.

“We are very excited as SAFA for what this launch will do to motivate our junior teams to continue performing in this jersey as they aspire to one day be senior team members.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content