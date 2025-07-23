Safa boss Danny Jordaan wishes Gabriela Salgado speedy recovery

Danny Jordaan, the president of the SA Football Association (Safa), has sent Banyana Banyana player Gabriela Salgado his best wishes for a speedy recovery after she suffered a serious injury during the team’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal.

The match took place on Tuesday evening at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Salgado was promptly stretchered off the field before being rushed to the hospital for further evaluation.

Safa commends Banyana

“We would like to convey our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Gabriela Salgado. We eagerly await updates from the medical team, potentially later today,” stated Jordaan.

He further remarked: “It is through the positive contributions of players like Salgado that Banyana demonstrated remarkable resilience, showcasing a courageous performance befitting the defending champions of Wafcon.

“You have solidified your status as one of the premier teams on the continent. We fought valiantly, and we take immense pride in your performance.”

Jordaan subsequently commended the entire team, led by Thabile Msomi, head coach Desiree Ellis, captain Refiloe Jane, and all the players. “We are immensely proud of your efforts,” said Jordaan.

Still not clear what injured Salgado

Dr Thulani Ngwenya, the chief medical officer for Safa, stated late on Tuesday evening that it was still unclear what had injured Salgado. “We will provide an update once all pertinent information is available,” he said.

Michelle Alozie gave the Nigerians their winning goal just four minutes into the referee’s extra time, shortly after Salgado was stretched off the pitch.

At that juncture, the two teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate after Nigeria’s opening goal from the penalty spot, expertly converted by captain Rasheedat Ajibade in the 45th minute.

Linda Motlhalo scored the equaliser for Ellis’ team from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Banyana will compete for the bronze medal on Saturday against Ghana, who were defeated by Morocco, the host country.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content