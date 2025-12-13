Safa defends Broos and says comments were not racist, but misconstrued

The South African Football Association (Safa) has moved to address what they call ‘growing misconceptions in the media suggesting that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is racist and sexist’.

The claims surfaced after Broos criticised the professional conduct of a senior national team player and expressed frustration over what he deemed as the player’s agent premature push for his move overseas. His remarks, made during a recent press conference ahead of the team’s preparations for the Afcon, were subsequently misconstrued.

Broos lambasted defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi for arriving a day late in the Bafana camp after he missed his flight from Durban to Johannesburg. The coach also hammered Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michaels for taking the player to the Major League Soccer in the USA instead of waiting for the Afcon and the 2026 World Cup so that they can get a deal in a better league in Europe.

Broos is accused on two fronts; for his statement that Mbokazi will enter his meeting black and come out white: “I can assure you: he (Mbokazi) is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy,” said Broos.

The Belgian also took a pot shot at Michaels, making comments that appear to be misogynistic. “I know what happened, a woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking how much they can I get. If she is a little bit clever, she knows there is Afcon and next year it’s World Cup, that there will be other teams, better for his career, to go to and not to Chicago”.

According to Safa, Broos’ strongly worded comments, aimed purely at football matters, were misinterpreted and later amplified into unfounded character accusations.

“It is unfortunate that my strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism. I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism,” said Broos.

Said Safa in a statement: “It is mind-boggling that the coach would be described in such a manner towards a player he has consistently supported since selecting him for the first time a few months ago.”

The association further clarified that Broos’s remarks regarding the player’s agent were intended to underscore the importance of football agents prioritising players’ welfare and long-term development over short-term financial gain. Safa noted that a language barrier contributed to the coach’s frustrations not being fully or clearly conveyed during the interview, leading to misunderstandings about his intent.

“The organisation emphases that there was no discriminatory motive behind the coach’s remarks. Safa stressed that in Broos’ four years at the helm, neither players nor staff have raised any issues related to racism, sexism, or discrimination of any kind. They credited Broos’s forthright approach to issues affecting players and the national team as a key factor in building the squad’s current strength and unity,” the association added.

Safa further credited Broos with playing a key role in transforming the national team, highlighting his insistence on high standards and the reciprocal commitment shown by the players.

“As the Bafana Bafana squad prepares for AFCON and looks ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Association urges the public to recognise the coach’s contribution and rally behind the team ahead of the forthcoming continental showpiece.

“Safa, the players and the staff are all fully behind coach Broos, and we are now completely focused on our participation in the AFCON in a few days’ time,” added the statement

Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie has entered the fray and says he wants an explanation while the political party United Democratic Movement has lodged a formal complaint at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

