Safa dismisses claims about coach Hugo Broos’ departure from Bafana

The South African Football Association (Safa) has dismissed claims that Hugo Broos has stepped down from his role as the head coach of the national team.

“Broos remains as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and reports claiming the contrary are completely false,” Safa said in a statement.

“It is not the first time that the Belgian mentor has been linked to an exit shortly after the South African senior men’s national team has performed well at an international tournament

“In March 2024, Broos was said to be joining the Tunisian national team a few weeks after Bafana Bafana had won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.”

Available for ‘something else’

This is at the back of several media reports that the 74-year-old had confirmed to a Belgian media outlet that he would not continue his role as Bafana head coach but rather in a different capacity as an advisor.

“Will I continue as a coach after all? No, it is irreversible! If they need me for something else, perhaps in scouting, that is something else. But football is no longer going to be a part of my life 24 hours a day,” Broos told voetbalnieuws.be.

“I have already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African Football Association. He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I will return at the end of July to say a final farewell. I am curious to see what he will propose to me.”

Good showing at World Cup

Broos helped Bafana advance past the group stages of the World Cup for the first time in their history at the ongoing 2026 showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Bafana beat South Korea in a famous 1-0 win during their final Group A match in Monterrey, Mexico.

Broos is currently at home in Belgium and is expected to return to South Africa later this month for a meeting with Safa’s head honcho Danny Jordaan and other involved parties.