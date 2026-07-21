Safa presidential hopeful Zungu’s backers ‘consult’ Motsepe, Khoza

Sandile Zungu’s run for the South African Football Association (Safa) hot seat is said to have been heard by prominent leaders in African football, CAF President Patrice Motsepe and PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza.

Safa Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi confirmed to Sunday World during Zungu’s official presidential campaign launch on Saturday that the astute businessman has consulted with Motsepe and Khoza, as well as Danny Jordaan, about his ambitions to lead SA football.

“I want to make something clear … Sandile Zungu is not challenging Dr Jordaan, but he is coming to ask to lead South African football,” Mogodi said.

“Because he has consulted with many people who are in leadership positions in football, including Jordaan himself. He also spoke to CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe and PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza to share the vision that he has for our football.

‘The man has made his vision clear’

“So, what is happening is that the regions also took it upon themselves to attend the launch of his campaign, just to listen to what he has to say, and the man has made his vision clear, and football is all about vision.

“Also, I want to emphasise that no one should speak ill of the other. If Jordaan comes to me and says ‘Bra Phil, I want to talk to you’, I will listen to him as well. But at the end of the day, I must take a decision [on who he supports].”

Mogodi’s Joburg region was not the only one in support of Zungu’s campaign, as about 10 of the 52 Safa regions across the country gathered at the Emperors Palace over the weekend.

There were several other Safa NEC members, football stakeholders and former players, with Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe also in the mix.

Support from Ria Ledwaba

Recently, former Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba also backed Zungu’s ambitions to lead the embattled football association, stating that the AmaZulu head honcho is a good administrator.

“Sandile Zungu, who stands out to me, and I don’t know if he has been approached by the LFAs [Local Football Association] out there,” Ledwaba told Sunday World.

“I think he is a good administrator, and if he gets support from the regions, he will be able to make an impact. I see that he is doing workshops in every province and meeting with the people.

“I believe we need new leadership there at Safa, somebody with a vision, who is a businessperson, and will not have to introduce himself to the corporate because they will recognise him when he comes in.

‘Bafana legends must raise their hands’

Ledwaba also called on Bafana Bafana legends to raise their hands and show more interest in forming part of the next leadership at Safa.

“I hope the likes of Lucas [Radebe] and Doctor [Khumalo] will raise their hands and find inspiration from Samuel Et’o, who is now leading the Cameroon football federation. He is even now a member of CAF [Confederation of African Football], so I hope our legends do the same and show more interest,” she added.

The Safa elections are scheduled to take place on 12 September, with Jordaan set to be running for yet another term after over 12 years in charge.