Safa regions, NEC members back Zungu as race for presidency intensifies

AmaZulu FC chairperson Sandile Zungu’s SA Football Association (Safa) presidential campaign is on a roll before the elective congress in September.
Several regions and national executive committee (NEC)members have committed to back the astute businessman to end Danny Jordaan’s 13-year reign.
During his keynote yesterday at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, Zungu outlined his key six pillars, which he is adamant will drive his vision if he is elected as the new Safa president come the elections on September 12.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- AmaZulu FC chairperson Sandile Zungu is gaining strong support for his campaign to become the next SA Football Association (Safa) president, challenging Danny Jordaan's 13-year leadership.
- Zungu presented his six pillars vision at Emperors Palace, receiving backing from all 11 Safa regions in KwaZulu-Natal and other influential NEC members and football stakeholders.
- Safa Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi endorsed Zungu’s leadership and turnaround strategy, emphasizing its potential benefits for football development, PSL, players, and corporate support.
- Zungu criticized the current Safa constitution for its use as a tool to suspend dissenting regions and urged for reforms to protect the integrity and stability of the association beyond individual incumbents.
- He impressed members by highlighting his business credentials, including stakes in major companies like Heineken, Unilever, Takealot, and ownership of Lanseria Airport, underscoring his capability to drive football’s growth.