Safa regions, NEC members back Zungu as race for presidency intensifies

AmaZulu FC chairperson Sandile Zungu’s SA Football Association (Safa) presidential campaign is on a roll before the elective congress in September.

Several regions and national executive committee (NEC)members have committed to back the astute businessman to end Danny Jordaan’s 13-year reign.

During his keynote yesterday at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, Zungu outlined his key six pillars, which he is adamant will drive his vision if he is elected as the new Safa president come the elections on September 12.

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