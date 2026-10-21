Safa resolves to pay for Danny Jordaan’s corruption legal fees

The South African Football Association (Safa) has taken the decision that it will be financially backing its president, Danny Jordaan, and chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo in their court battle that has been running for two years now.

The duo were arrested in late 2024 and remain out on R20 000 bail each, and their case is heard at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. The charges are for fraud, theft and conspiracy to commit fraud involving over R1.3-million of Safa funds.

Allegations over Safa funds

The state alleges the funds were misused between 2014 and 2018 for unauthorised private security and a backdated public relations agreement with Grit Communications to manage Jordaan’s personal image. Advertisement

On September 12, Jordaan was re-elected for his fourth term as president of the association after he defeated businessman and AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu by a big margin in the presidential elections held at Vodaworld in Midrand.

READ: Safa president Danny Jordaan appears in court for fraud

Jordaan and Hluyo, together with Grit Communications director Trevor Neethling, and later former Safa CEO Russel Paul were asked by the court to address the serious allegations of theft, corruption and fraud.

Safa insists it is not the complainant

Safa said via a statement that it wanted to communicate its official position on the long-running matter before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

“The Safa NEC held an Ordinary Meeting in Johannesburg this past weekend and wishes to place on the record that despite the on-going court action at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, the Association has never lodged a complaint with the SAPS, the Hawks or any other authority,” reads part of the statement.

READ: Former Safa boss taken into custody in relation to Danny Jordaan fraud case

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao wrote a letter to the court in December 2024 stating that Safa was never a complainant. The letter further stated that the complainants are disgruntled former Safa NEC members and employees who have no legal right to represent Safa in the proceedings. The letter claims that they have done so in their personal capacity outside of the ambit of Safa.

NEC backs intervention and legal support

Reads the statement further: “It is worth adding that Safa received unqualified audits for the period of this investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority and the subsequent audit period to date. The NEC further resolved that Safa shall intervene in the criminal proceedings by making a detailed written statement refuting any wrongdoing on the part of the president, the CFO and former acting CEO Russel Paul.

“Safa shall also institute civil action against any person or persons who have brought Safa into disrepute or damaged the name of Safa and its officials. In addition, Safa shall pay all legal costs incurred by Dr Jordaan and Mr Hluyo, including costs incurred to date. And finally, Safa shall appoint an attorney and senior counsel to attend the proceedings on a watching brief going forward.”

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