Safa responds to Gayton McKenzie, saying they did not chow VAR funds

The South African Football Association (Safa) has responded to Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie’s utterances that he wants his

R20-million that he donated to the federation for the implementation of the video assistant referee (VAR).

Said McKenzie at the SA Sports Awards in Sun City on Sunday night, demanding the Department of Sports, Arts and Cultures (DSAC) funds back: “I wrote a letter to Safa and said they must return the money. They asked for 21 days’ grace. I am just as angry, because what more can I do? I asked them to bring back the money of the state because I am responsible for it.”

Safa says money has been stored safely

After taking a lot criticism on Monday morning, following McKenzie’s no-holds-barred interview, Safa emphasised via a statement that the money is stored safe in a secure, separate account, together with the interest accrued, as they are still conducting a comprehensive technical evaluation of VAR technology and service providers. The Safa national executive committee (NEC) also resolved that the project budget, cost assumptions, and procurement considerations be subjected to further review.

Reads the whole Safa statement: “In April 2026, DSAC transferred R20-million to Safa to support the implementation of VAR in South African football. Prior to receiving the funding, Safa had already conducted a comprehensive technical evaluation of VAR technology and service providers and identified three preferred VAR providers. No contractual agreements were entered into by Safa.

“At its meeting of 9–10 May 2026, the Safa NEC approved the implementation of the VAR Project in principle. However, before any procurement process or contractual commitments could proceed, the NEC resolved that the project budget, cost assumptions and procurement considerations be subjected to further review by the finance committee and a dedicated task team, in accordance with Safa’s governance and policy requirements.

“Safa has also consulted with the Premier Soccer League (PSL), through the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC), on the proposed implementation framework. The VAR Project Team presented to the JLC and the PSL Executive Committee as part of the stakeholder consultation process.

“Safa acknowledges that the governance, financial verification and due diligence processes have taken longer than initially anticipated. However, it is important to emphasise that the R20-million received from DSAC has not been spent. The full amount remains secure in a separate account, together with the interest accrued, pending the completion of the outstanding governance, budget verification and procurement processes.

“Following engagement with DSAC on 18 August, the Department has granted Safa a final 21-day extension to conclude the outstanding processes and submit a comprehensive report on the project, including the recommendations arising from the review and confirmation of the funds held.

“Safa appreciates the minister’s and DSAC’s continued support and constructive engagement. The association remains committed to ensuring that VAR is implemented in a manner that is transparent, financially responsible, compliant with governance and procurement requirements and sustainable.”

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