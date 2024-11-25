Safa rocked by claims of not paying Bafana Bafana players 

The troubled South African Football Association (Safa) now stands accused of failing to pay Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players their appearance fees estimated to be in the region of more than R6-million.

The latest crisis was revealed by SA Football Players Union (Safpu) secretary general Nhlanhla Shabalala, who told Sunday World that Bafana and Banyana players have not been paid for several months.

Based on past information, Bafana Bafana players earned R60 000 for every win and R30 000 for a draw. They don’t get paid if they lose a match.

Sunday World understands that the figures may have changed and that the players have not been paid since September.

Bafana played six matches during that period – winning four and drawing two. So, in total, and according to Sunday World calculations, Safa owes the Bafana and Banyana players who participated in the matches during that period approximately R300 000 each.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate the achievement of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, it is with great disappointment that we must address a critical issue that continues to affect our players,” Shabalala exclusively revealed to Sunday World.

“Despite their dedication to representing South Africa, both the Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana teams, as well as their technical staff, have not been paid for several months.

“These overdue payments, some dating back to multiple camps, violate the rights of our players and staff. The failure to address this issue is not just a breach of contractual obligations but a form of exploitation that undermines the players’ hard work and sacrifices.

“It is unacceptable that our athletes, who give their all for the country, have been left without the financial compensation they are due,” charged Shabalala.

He said they have since tried to reach out to Safa in a bid to resolve the matter.

However, the embattled association has not been transparent enough and is not taking accountability.

“We have reached out to Safa seeking clarity on these issues and formally requested a meeting to discuss these matters to find a collective solution that ensures the well-being of our athletes and the long-term success of South African football.

“But to date, there has been no clear explanation provided to the players regarding these outstanding payments, nor any indication of when the issue will be resolved.

“The financial strain caused by non-payment is far-reaching. Some players have been phased out of the system, despite still being owed money.

“The lack of transparency and accountability [from Safa] is deeply troubling.”

This is even though both national teams, especially Bafana, have been performing well and raising the South African flag high. This year, Bafana reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and ended up winning the bronze medal under coach Hugo Broos.

They also secured qualification for the upcoming Afcon in Morocco next year December with two matches in hand – a feat that has never been attained before.

However, all their good work has been clouded by the shenanigans and dirty laundry that have come to light at the association, including the ongoing R1.3-million fraud and theft case involving Safa president Danny Jordaan and CFO Gronie Hluyo.

Efforts to reach Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao were not successful as she was not available on her cellphone.

