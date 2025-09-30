SAFA to protest FIFA’s deduction of points for Teboho Mokoena bungle

The South African Football Association (SAFA) will lodge a protest and not take the three-point punishment lying down after they were found guilty by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

FIFA has communicated its sanction to SAFA after they launched an investigation as to whether Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena was ineligible to play against Lesotho in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Polokwane in March. FIFA has docked SA three points and awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win, sending Bafana into a tailspin with regard to qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Coach Hugo Broos’ charges were cruising nicely, leading Group C comfortably on 17 points and needing just a point to secure their tickets for the World Cup – but SAFA’s administrative bungle may have dire consequences after Bafana dropped to position two after the FIFA sanction.

Only the group leaders will secure their place at the World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada. The best runners-up will play in the play-offs against countries from other continents.

SAFA disappointed by ruling

Reads a statement from SAFA: “SAFA acknowledges a ruling by FIFA’s disciplinary committee which sanctioned the association for erroneously fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho played on 21 March 2025.

“In terms of the decision, the FIFA disciplinary committee declared the match to have been forfeited by Bafana Bafana by the score of 3-0. The association has also further been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000, while Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

“As SAFA, we are deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome, noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons and without affording the association an opportunity to present legal arguments.

“The association confirms that we have requested written reasons for the judgement and intend to lodge a formal appeal with the FIFA appeals committee within the prescribed 10-day period under FIFA’s disciplinary rules.”

Bafana must win remaining games

Now, Bafana must beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their last remaining group matches. They must hope that group leaders Benin drop points in their last two matches as well. Benin is scheduled to take on Rwanda on October 10 and Nigeria on October 14.

Bafana Bafana will next face Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 10. This will be followed by a clash against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on October 14. Both matches will kick off at 6:00pm.

“Despite the outcome, the association emphasises its continued commitment to supporting Bafana Bafana in their qualification campaign. The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage, and we remain focused on ensuring they secure maximum points in the matches ahead.

“We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign. Finally, we call on all South Africans to rally behind the team during this final and crucial stage of the qualifiers,” the statement reads further.

