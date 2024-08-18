Safa wants McKenzie to pay coach Broos’ R1.5m salary 

The cash-strapped South African Football Association (Safa) wants to send an SOS to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie to assist with footing the monthly R1.5-million salary of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

The association’s finance committee met two weeks ago at Safa House, where they submitted the recommendation to the office of chief financial officer (CFO) Gronie Hluyo.

The CFO will pass on the recommendations to the national executive committee (NEC) in its next conference for interrogation and/or ratification.

Broos, the senior national team coach, is reported to be drawing a salary of about R1.5-million a month and the national association is exploring ways and options to fund that salary bill.

The latest revelation has raised concern that the financial situation at Safa House could be getting dire as they are alleged to be always scrambling around to foot the hefty monthly salary.

“This is just a recommendation and one of the ideas for a financial turnaround,” said an insider close to developments.

“One point is about saving money and to also look at how other national federations in the continent are funding their associations.

“Other federations are supported by their governments, and maybe Safa can look into that and approach the minister for assistance. It was just a brainstorming session and the NEC will make the final decision,” he added.

The NEC is the highest decision-making body of the association, and it is the one that rubber-stamps resolutions and important decrees.

It also votes for the Safa president, and it decides who should be appointed CEO of the organisation.

“All sports federations in the country get equal funding from the government but it is little for an association that is as big as Safa. For instance, football gets the same amount as archery or handball and there is big difference between football and these federations in terms of numbers and participants.

“We are pledging that government must consider the size of the federations and their requirements. The needs of different federations differ vastly.

“Safa has nine national teams, and they participate in the Cosafa Cup, the Fifa World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments – this tells you a lot about Safa’s requirements,” he added.

Explained another informer: “The downside of government paying the coach’s salary could be interference. They will become an active participant in the affairs of the national team and coaching. It’s a double-edged sword and it can either work or open a can of worms. Look at what is happening in Cameroon.

“The Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o is always fighting with the government over national team coach Marc Brys,” he explained.

“Another turnaround strategy to maximise finances was for Safa to create a database where all players and coaches in the country must pay membership fees. But this has been met with a lot of anger,” he added.

Last month, the SABC reported that a Safa proposal from four years ago that requires its more than three-million members to pay an annual subscription of at least R100 faced a backlash.

As from July 1, Safa has been charging its members between R100 and R200 in annual membership fees, it was reported.

The national association is not as cash flush as the Premier Soccer League, which is drawing billions from its TV broadcast rights with pay-TV giants SuperSport, which is under the ambit of MultiChoice.

Recently, Safa extended its TV partnership with the public broadcaster, the SABC, for a further four years. The amount and figures were not disclosed.

Another Safa insider mentioned that the association needs to revisit its model.

“The NEC is bloated and there must be a new overhaul of policy. It does not make sense to have more than 40 NEC members when they can just cut it to the nine provinces in the country. They cannot use a model that is utilised by financially strong federations when they are struggling to attract funding and sponsors,” he explained. Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao was not available to comment on the matter.