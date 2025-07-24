SAFPU scores major victory for Moroka Swallows players

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) is elated after achieving a momentous victory in the ongoing struggle for equity and justice for professional footballers.

The PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) has rendered a favourable judgment for Buhle Thompson and Moeketsi Makhanya in their case against Moroka Swallows, whose status has recently been acquired by Marumo Gallants.

Full amount awarded

The DRC has awarded the full amount claimed by the players, following a breach of contract by the club. The ruling didn’t mention the amount of money that the club owed to the two players.

This ruling unequivocally affirms that players’ rights cannot be disregarded or undermined. And when infringed upon, there will be repercussions.

This triumph follows a series of analogous victories in 2023. During this time, SAFPU adeptly safeguarded the rights of Mbulelo Wambi, Tshediso Patje, and Ephraim Mangweni. The trio were unjustly terminated by Moroka Swallows under the guise of participating in an alleged strike.

Notwithstanding the internal disciplinary proceedings that culminated in their dismissal, the DRC adjudicated in favour of the players. It awarded them the full value of their contracts — totalling millions of rands.

Marumo Gallants accountable

As Moroka Swallows was divested as a going concern, Marumo Gallants is now legally accountable for all awarded sums.

“We are immensely gratified when justice is served — particularly for players who have been unjustly treated by their clubs.

“No case is too monumental or too trivial for our attention. We shall persist in our unwavering battle against inequity,” proclaimed SAFPU secretary general, Nhlanhla Shabalala.

SAFPU remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the rights of players. And it will not relent until fairness and contractual integrity are thoroughly upheld across all tiers of South African football.

Gallants, who were initially based in Limpopo, are now playing their home matches in Bloemfontein. And they had hoped to revive the demised Bloemfontein Celtic’s firebrand fan base to rally behind them. But their effort was futile.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content