Safpu sends stern warning to PSL clubs over vast player contract terminations

It is that time of the season when football players across the world worry about what their future holds, with some contracts running down and others unilaterally terminated by clubs, all in the name of not falling within their plans. However, the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has moved swiftly and has issued a strong warning to all PSL clubs over the vast player contract terminations.

Betway Premiership clubs Siwelele FC and Sekhukhune United are two of the notable clubs that have undergone a massive squad overhaul. Siwelele has released a total of 23 players, with Sekhukhune letting go of about 18 players so far.

“Safpu acknowledges that professional football is a seasonal industry. As each season comes to an end, clubs are entitled to make decisions regarding the composition of their squads for the following season,” Safpu said in a statement seen by Sunday World.

“Where a player’s contract reaches its natural end through the effluxion of time, Safpu respects the club’s right to renew or not to renew that contract. Equally, players are free to pursue opportunities elsewhere upon the expiry of their contractual obligations.

“However, our concern arises where a binding employment contract still exists, and yet, a club seeks to unilaterally terminate or impose the termination of that agreement without following the appropriate legal and contractual processes.”

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are said to be entangled in a contractual disagreement with midfielder Thabo Cele, who is said not to be in the plans of the new head coach Fernando da Cruz, and the club is reportedly imposing the termination of the player.

“A football contract is a legally binding agreement that cannot simply be ended by one party because circumstances have changed or because a player is no longer part of the club’s plans. Where a club wishes to terminate an existing contract before its expiry, the law, the football regulations and the contractual provisions must be followed.

“Safpu therefore calls upon all clubs to engage players in good faith through meaningful consultation and negotiations whenever an early termination of a contract is contemplated.

“Our message to clubs is simple: engage first, negotiate in good faith and seek fair resolutions.

Litigation should always be the last resort, but where it becomes necessary Safpu will act decisively on the mandates entrusted to us by players to safeguard their contractual rights, livelihoods and careers.

The union has threatened to go the legal route before the National Dispute Resolution Chamber should any players be left stranded due to unilateral contract terminations.

“Our objective is not to frustrate clubs in making legitimate football decisions. Rather, it is to ensure that those decisions are implemented lawfully, fairly, and with due regard for the contractual rights and dignity of professional footballers.”