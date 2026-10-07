Saleng, Cupido return for Downs ahead of MTN8 final blockbuster

Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Miguel Cardoso has received a massive boost ahead of the MTN8 final with the return of Monnapule Saleng and defender Keanu Cupido.

Sundowns take on defending champions Orlando Pirates in a sold-out affair at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

READ: Bucs and Downs look to settle old scores in MTN8 final moment of truth

Cupido returns after spending several weeks on the sidelines following an off-season surgery for a long-term shoulder and arm injury.

It is yet to be seen if the 28-year-old defender will feature in a game of this magnitude, but his return comes at a crucial time when Sundowns will be looking to advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and challenge for the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Saleng, on the other hand, has been missing in action for Masandawana, after being separated from the first team due to repeated disciplinary breaches.

However, the former Pirates star has gradually been integrated back into the team and was spotted in training ahead of the MTN8 final against his former side.

READ: Sundowns will ‘never be underdogs’, says Mkhulise in swipe at Pirates

In recent years, Saleng has proven to be a player with what is called ‘BMT’, which is an abbreviation for Big Match Temperament. During his time at Bucs, Saleng always showed up in finals and scored cup-winning goals.

One of the most memorable goals in the MTN8 final, was when Saleng scored a free kick from an awkward angle, almost by the corner flag, against AmaZulu, which was enough to help Bucs lift the trophy.

Should he be available for selection and match-fit, Cardoso will certainly have an ace up his sleeve and hope that Saleng does for Sundowns what he did for Pirates in the previous years.

Cardoso has already managed to deliver one elusive trophy to the Sundowns cabinet in the CAF Champions League and will now be targeting to end the MTN8 misfortunes, with the club only managing to lift the top-eight once in 18 years, which was back in 2021.