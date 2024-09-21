Saleng’s late strike sends Bucs to Champions League group stages

As per the instruction of coach Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates got the job done against Jwaneng Galaxy and advanced to the group stages of the Caf Champions League for the first time since the 2018/19 season on Saturday.

The Buccaneers beat Jwaneng 1-0 (3-0) on aggregate at the Orlando Stadium, thanks to Monnapule Saleng’s stoppage-time winner again in a space of three days.

In what was an extremely cold day in Johannesburg, no freezing temperature formed against the Pirates supporters would prosper, as there was a decent turnout Es’godini under the circumstances.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro fielded a relatively strong starting line-up, which saw midfielder Kabelo Dlamini return and new signing Gilberto get his first start.

Riveiro’s opposite number, Morena Ramoreboli, also went with a strong team as he was on a serious hunt for a win hoping to repeat last season’s upset.

The visitors made their intentions clear from the onset, as they took the game to Pirates in search of an early goal but none of their efforts could trouble goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

The home side did gradually grow into the game, as they had their fair share of half-chances but went into half-time goalless.

Pirates came back into the second half looking much better and fluid, especially after Riveiro made some changes. He introduced Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, and Boitumelo Radiopane – who came on and changed the complexion of the game.

In the 90th minute, moments after the Buccaneers were knocking on the Galaxy door, Saleng found the back of the net with an exquisite chip over the Galaxy goalkeeper Phoko Goitseone, following a great through pass from Mofokeng and got the job done.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns also advanced to the group stages of the competition with a comfortable 4-0 (8-0) win over Mbabane Swallows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Kobamelo Kodisang, Sphelele Mkhulise, Malibongwe Khoza, and Thembinkosi Lorch were all on target for Sundowns.