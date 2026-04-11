Sales says Downs only focusing on crucial CAF tie against Esperance

After Orlando Pirates dropped two big points on Friday night in the Betway Premiership title race, many imagined how Mamelodi Sundowns would be feeling out in Tunisia, as they are now at an advantage and in the driver’s seat in the title race.

However, Sundowns star player Arthur Sales has emphasized that their focus is solely on their back-to-back CAF Champions League semi-final matches against Esperance de Tunis.

“We are focused on the game and try to forget about the things from the outside or those we can’t control,” Sales said on Friday ahead of the first leg on Sunday night.

“We know that it is always difficult playing away, but you always need to adapt to every situation, and that is what we will do on Sunday night.

“It is always difficult playing against Esperance; they are a good team, but we also have quality on our side, so this game is going to be a high-level Champions League match.

“We played against them last year in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but that is all in the past now and focused on this particular fixture,” he added.

Sales has been one of the key and standout players for coach Miguel Cardoso this season, with 13 goal contributions in all competitions.

The 23-year-old will be expected to continue with his impressive performances and help guide Sundowns to yet another Champions League final and retain the league title.

With Pirates slipping up against Richards Bay on Friday night, one could imagine that Sundowns are now steadily moving closer to retaining their league title and will most likely have the final say.

Sales and his team are currently enjoying a 10-match winning streak in the Betway Premiership and will have an opportunity to maintain their streak and increase their points tally when they host Stellenbosch FC on 22 April.