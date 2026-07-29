Sandile Zungu urges coach Arthur Zwane’s squad to challenge for all trophies 

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu may have praised his team for its achievement last season, but he has challenged coach Arthur Zwane’s squad to be more ambitious and to go for more accolades in the coming season.

Usuthu missed out on a CAF Confederation Cup spot after they finished fourth behind Kaizer Chiefs, who grabbed the much-sought-after PSL third spot. The esteemed businessman described Usuthu’s top four finish as the reward for unwavering commitment rather than good fortune.

“Our fourth position in the Betway Premiership was no accident,” said Zungu who is challenging Danny Jordaan for the Safa presidency.

“It was the reward for discipline, sacrifice, resilience and an unwavering commitment to our shared vision. There were moments of adversity, injuries to key personnel, and difficult fixtures that tested our resolve, yet this group continued to rise to every challenge.

“Across six KwaZulu-Natal derbies, we collected four victories, one draw and just one defeat—13 points from a possible 18. We proudly retained our status as Izingqwele Zase-KZN, a title that carries immense significance for this football club and its supporters,” he added.

Zungu explained further: “Statistics often tell an interesting story. Had we maintained that level of consistency throughout the entire campaign, we would have finished on approximately 65 league points. That is no longer merely an observation, it is now our benchmark.

“As we look ahead to the 2026/27 season, our ambitions remain clear. We want AmaZulu FC to make top four finishes the standard rather than the exception and challenge for every competition on offer.”

According to the Usuthu website, Zungu also applauded head coach Arthur Zwane and his technical team for guiding the youngest squad in the Betway Premiership to a fourth-place finish behind the league’s three Gauteng-based clubs. He paid tribute to devoted AmaZulu supporter Luyanda ‘Usuthu Queen’ Mbuyazi, as well as the late Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams, whose memories were honoured during the awards evening.

At the awards, one of the biggest highlights saw rising star Athini Maqokolo crowned the club’s standout performer, driving away in the latest Mitsubishi Outlander courtesy of vehicle partner Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

The club’s CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli thanked everyone who contributed to the club’s successful season and reaffirmed the importance of unity in achieving sustained success.

“Success in football is never achieved by individuals alone. It is built by people working together with a shared purpose. To our sponsors and partners, thank you for believing in AmaZulu. Your support enables us to grow, to compete, and to continue building a club that our supporters can be proud of. We value your partnership deeply and look forward to achieving even greater success together.

“To the heartbeat of this football club, our supporters, thank you for standing with us through every challenge. Your unwavering loyalty continues to inspire us.”

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