Sars may liquidate Royal AM after auction fails 

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) curator is contemplating running the process of liquidation on troubled club Royal AM now that the team is getting booted out of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This liquidation process is to recoup some money after last month’s auction failed to attract the right buyers. Former SuperSport United PRO and MK Party member of parliament David “Mazolman” Skosana and Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, a renowned entrepreneur in the taxi and logistics business, were some of those interested in the club.

The recovered monies will be shared by all those who are owed by the club, the players, staff and coaches.

This was revealed by the South African Football Players Union acting president Tebogo Munyai, who also mentioned that players were not paid their March salaries.

It has also emerged that the club filed a court interdict against the PSL board of governors (BoG) meeting, scheduled for Thursday. The sitting was intended to rubber-stamp the resolution to cancel the club’s league membership.

Royal AM last played a PSL match on December 29, and were suspended by the league after the club was put under curatorship. The club owner and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is embroiled in a legal battle with Sars after it emerged she owes it about R40-million.

Last week, after protracted deliberations, the exco made recommendations to the BoG that the club be expelled. The BoG, comprising 16 PSL teams and 16 Motsepe Foundation Championship clubs, is the decision-making body of the SA professional league, voted to

expel the club.

“If Sars recovers their money, everyone who is owed by the club will share the amount that is recouped. The club does no longer exist and we are afraid players may have lost everything,” explained Munyai.

A well-placed insider revealed that there are still some consultations going on and Mkhize is taking the matter to the courts of law because it seems there are some loopholes in the case.

