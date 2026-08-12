Sebastian Pedersen could make his debut for Bucs against AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates’ new striker Sebastian Pedersen could make his long-awaited official debut when the Buccaneers take on AmaZulu FC in a Betway Premiership clash at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday night.

The Norwegian forward arrived in South Africa last week and was introduced to Pirates supporters during the club’s MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Durban City at Orlando Stadium. His arrival has generated considerable excitement among fans eager to see what the 27-year-old can bring to the reigning league champions.

Norwegian forward ready for action

Pedersen was also spotted training with the squad at Rand Stadium before their departure to KwaZulu-Natal, suggesting he could be available for selection against Usuthu.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou welcomed the striker’s arrival, highlighting the boost it brings to the team’s attacking options.

“It is always good to have a new player, and he will form part of our striking department, and those are good news for us. Everybody has been impatient to have him finally join us,” said Ouaddou.

The addition of Pedersen comes at a crucial moment for the Buccaneers, who have been dealt a significant injury setback in attack.

Injury blow opens the door

Bafana Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa is reportedly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury that will require surgery. The forward is expected to be unavailable for around two months.

His absence creates an opportunity for Pedersen to make an immediate impact in Pirates colours and could accelerate his integration into the first team.

With the club competing on multiple fronts this season, the need for reliable goalscorers has become even more important.

Fans embrace the Viking connection

Pirates supporters have already embraced their new striker, celebrating his arrival with the famous “Viking Row” at Orlando Stadium during the club’s last two matches.

The display mirrors a tradition often associated with Scandinavian football culture and has quickly become a symbol of the excitement surrounding Pedersen’s move to South Africa.

Fans will be hoping the striker can repay their faith with goals as Pirates pursue both domestic and continental success.

Ouaddou demands more from his attackers

Pedersen’s arrival follows recent comments from Ouaddou, who expressed frustration with his side’s finishing in front of goal.

The coach has made it clear that improving the team’s attacking efficiency is a priority as Pirates look to build on last season’s achievements.

“We don’t have to forget that this season is very important for us. It’s very, very important. We must confirm what we did last season,” Ouaddou said.

“But more than that, there is another competition that we failed last season, and for me, it’s a really big, big target. So, I need my strikers to wake up quickly to help the team.”

The Norwegian forward could provide the cutting edge Pirates have been searching for in the final third.

Top spot in sight

Wednesday’s encounter presents an opportunity for Pirates to climb to the summit of the Betway Premiership standings.

The Buccaneers currently occupy third place with three points, level with fifth-placed AmaZulu, making the clash an important early-season test for both sides.

A demanding fixture schedule will challenge Pirates’ squad depth, but the impact of their recent signings has strengthened belief that the team possesses the quality needed to compete across all competitions.

Should Pedersen be handed his debut, all eyes will be on the Norwegian striker as he looks to make an immediate statement and help propel the Buccaneers to the top of the table.