Sebelebele, Dithejane & Tinkler win PSL monthly awards for August

Puso Dithejane, Eric Tinkler, and Kamogelo Sebelebele have been confirmed as the first recipients of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership Monthly Awards. They were chosen for the month of August.

The three winners were officially selected by a judging panel comprising of PSL-accredited football journalists and broadcasters.

Tinkler was voted Betway Premiership Coach of the Month after guiding his club Sekhukhune United to an outstanding start to the season. Under his leadership, the team collected 13 points from their opening five fixtures, securing victories against Orlando Pirates, TS Galaxy, Orbit College, and Durban City.

Babina Noko are currently sitting at the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

Dithejane was named the Betway Premiership Player of the Month after a string of standout performances for TS Galaxy.

Dithejane played a pivotal role in Galaxy’s impressive run, contributing three goals and two assists in five matches. His efforts included this season’s first hat-trick against Chippa United and a Man of the Match display, edging out strong competition from Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen as well as Sekhukhune’s Keletso Makgalwa.

The Betway Premiership Goal of the Month went to Sebelebele for his powerful strike against Stellenbosch FC, which delivered the Buccaneers’ first win of the season.

As sponsors of the Premiership, Betway continues to bring fans closer to the action through the innovative S’bonise & Win campaign. Supporters attending matches in their team’s regalia stand a chance to win up to R20,000 instantly. To date, 20 lucky fans have walked away with the cash prizes.

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated Premiership derbies, fans nationwide can look forward to the return of the iconic Betway Squad a team of league legends who will be touring various cities to engage directly with supporters and give away exciting Betway prizes.

Winners for the 2025/26 Betway Premiership Monthly Awards for August:

Player of the Month – Puso Dithejane

Coach of the Month – Eric Tinkler

Goal of the Month – Kamogelo Sebelebele

