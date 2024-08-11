Sekhukhune coach asked to explain explicit sex video 

The newly appointed Sekhukhune United head coach has allegedly promised to resign from his cushy job after a video clip showing him having sex with a prostitute at a popular Joburg brothel was sent to club mandarins by unknown people who wanted to extort money from them.

Sunday World can reveal that Peter Hyballa begrudgingly promised to quit his job if the video is leaked to the media and damaged the reputation of the team. This was after Sekhukhune United bosses confronted him with the blue movie clip and asked him to explain his reckless conduct.

In the two truncated video clips, which resemble a blue movie trailer, Hyballa is seen humping a black female sex worker in the bordello.

The identity and method of filming the video remained a mystery at the time of printing, but whoever furtively recorded Hyballa had a bone to chew with him.

It is alleged that the coach frequented the house of ill repute, and while there, he only did the deeds with two hookers.

“It appears he might have pissed off one of the call girls who decided to record him and extort money from the team bosses,” said the official.

According to club officials who did not want to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media, unknown extortionists transmitted the video of Hyballa. The extortionists demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the club bosses and threatened to leak the video to the public if they did not comply with their demands.

They apparently told the CEO Jonas Malatji that he should pay them by Monday last week for their silence if he wanted to save the club’s reputation.

“They threatened to embarrass the team if he failed to do so,” said the club official.

The official said the CEO immediately contacted the club chairman. “Both of them sought legal counsel from their lawyers, who advised them not to pay the money because by so doing, they would be breaking the law.

“Initially, they believed the extortionists were bluffing and believed their coach wasn’t in the video. However, upon viewing the footage, they summoned him to their Bedfordview offices and questioned him about it.

“Initially, the coach denied ever visiting the brothel but upon requesting to view the video, he acknowledged it was indeed him,” the club official said.

“The chairman and CEO were down in the dumps, and they asked him why he did what he did. But he had no words to defend himself, so he only extended an olive branch to them.

“They requested him to address the situation and forewarned him that any leak to the media would result in severe consequences, as it could damage the team’s reputation.

“He promised to resign afterwards but he was hoping that the matter would not leak in the media. Now that you guys have it, the hammer has fallen. It’s over with him,” said the official.

An irate Hyballa refused to comment. “Why are you writing me shit questions. What is this?” he asked.

Sekhukhune United chairman Simon Malatji said: “We have noted with concern the contents of your media query and the video clip depicting our club coach in a compromising position. To-date, this office is applying its mind to the matter in question and legal [counsel] is sought before commenting and forging a way forward in this matter.

“The management wishes to implore the players, the administrative personnel and the technical team to comport themselves in the manner befitting the decorum of the brand and refrain from engaging in activities which have the potential to undermine the integrity and the reputation of the team.”

Hyballa was not part of the Sekhukhune United team that played against Cape Town City in Polokwane yesterday. He was not on the bench and also not on the team sheet. Assistant coach MacDonald Makhubedu was in charge of the team.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content