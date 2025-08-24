Sekhukhune demand cut of Yusuf Maart fee from Kaizer Chiefs

Sekhukhune United have given an ultimatum to Kaizer Chiefs to pay them over half a million rands from the transfer fee they received from the sale of midfield maestro Yusuf Maart or face legal action.

The ultimatum was issued after Chiefs turned a blind eye to the first letter of demand Sekhukhune’s lawyers wrote to Amakhosi demanding remittance of the payment.

The shocking developments were revealed by sources in the money-spinning football industry who are privy to the terms in the sale of the player. The deep throats, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said Sekhukhune sold Maart to Chiefs for a whopping R6-million in June 2022.

The Naturena outfit, owned by revered football icon Kaizer Motaung, paid Sekhukhune the quantum in several monthly instalments after paying an exorbitant deposit. “Yusuf was then released from Sekhukhune and transferred to Chiefs after all the papers were signed,” said the moles.

The tipsters further said that the two clubs agreed in writing that Chiefs will pay Sekhukhune 20% of the transfer fee if they sell Maart to another club during the currency of the contract.

“The 20% was required to be paid within seven days after Chiefs have received the transfer fee, otherwise known as the sell-on fee,” said the tipster.

Because of Maart’s stupendous performance at Chiefs, the talisman attracted the attention of many clubs, including Sportvereinigung Reid. The Phefeni Boys sold the footie to the Austrian club last month for €130 000 (about R2,6-million) and not R15-million as widely reported in the media.

“Sekhukhune enquired from Chiefs about Yusuf’s price tag, with the intention of billing them, but they ignored their enquiries.”

Frustrated by Chiefs’ silence, Sekhukhune investiga-ted and discovered that Maart was sold for €130 000.

Chiefs were, therefore, said the sources, obligated in terms of their written agreement to pay Sekhukhune €26 000, which amounts to R536 000.

Sekhukhune instructed their lawyers, BDP Attorneys, to write a letter of demand to the Glamour Boys to pay them their share. They gave Amakhosi seven days to do so, but they failed to respond to the letter.

Sekhukhune ’s lawyers then sent another letter this week, granting them 10 more days to remit payment.

The lawyers reminded Amakhosi that in terms of the rules, clubs are expected to comply with payment -obligations they enter into with players and other clubs.

“They also warned them that clubs delaying payment by over 30 days without any valid legal reason may face a fine or be sanctioned with a warning or be banned from registering new players,” said the source.

The source said that if Chiefs don’t pay within 10 days, they will report them to Fifa for possible sanctions. They also threatened to take legal action, a move that will see the two clubs facing off in the Joburg High Court.

Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice. Chiefs had not responded to written questions at the time of publication.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.