Sekhukhune hand Bucs first defeat in league opener in Orlando

Sekhukhune United could not have asked for a better start to the season after beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 during their Betway Premiership opener at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

This is thanks to a solitary goal from Siphesihle Mkhize in the second half to ensure that Sekhukhune pick up from where they left off last season and snatch all three points from Bucs at Orlando.

The Buccaneers will now turn their attention to their clash away to Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, while Babina Noko will head into their encounter against TS Galaxy midweek with their porcupine quills up.

Changes to the line-up

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made one change to the team that started against Polokwane City in the MTN8 last weekend, which saw Tshepo Mashiloane replace Bandile Shandu at the right back position.

His opposite number, Eric Tinkler, made three changes, with Danile Cardoso and former Pirates players Linda Mntambo and Thabang Monare getting their first starts.

As expected, from the onset, it was end-to-end stuff as both teams had a go at each other early on in the game, but neither side could break the deadlock at the break.

The visitors did, however, come back into the second half looking sharp as they found the net through Mkhize after the Pirates’ defence failed to clear their lines.

Ouaddou instantly reacted and switched things up by introducing fresh legs on the park, with the hope to at least salvage something from the game. But they could not break the stubborn Sekhukhune’s last line of defence and suffered a defeat in their opening match at home.

Just like their rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates will want to quickly forget about their disappointing start to their Betway Premiership campaign. Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha in the earlier kick-off.

In other matches, AmaZulu beat newly promoted Orbit College 1-0, while Richards Bay, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Gallants. Polokwane City and Magesi FC played to a goalless draw in their Limpopo derby.

