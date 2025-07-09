Sekhukhune United bolsters defence by recalling Wonderboy Makhubo from loan

Sekhukhune United’s preparations for the 2025/26 Betway Premiership are taking shape as the Limpopo-based club welcomes back their former defender, Wonderboy Makhubo, who was on loan to Magesi FC.

Makhubo’s return to Dinoko comes a week after Babina Noko announced the departure of right-back Katlego Mkhabela, who joined the team on July 8, 2022.

Commendable 2024/25 season

Despite narrowly missing out on their aspiration to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup, United enjoyed a commendable 2024/25 season, culminating in a fourth-place finish behind Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

During his tenure at Magesi, Makhubo thrived as a pivotal member of the squad that clinched the Carling Knockout Cup under the stewardship of then-coach Clinton Larsen, before the club underwent a revitalisation under coach Owen da Gama to stave off the looming threat of relegation.

His reintegration into United comes at a time when the club, in addition to parting ways with Mkhabela, has also released several other players, including goalkeeper Bandra Ali Sangere and Pogisho Mahlangu. Concurrently, they have extended the contracts of seasoned players such as Linda Mntambo, Chibuike Ohizu, Daniel Cardoso, Vusimuzi Ncube, and Tresor Tshibwabwa.

Unwavering commitment and tenacity

United remarked in their statement: “These players have exhibited unwavering commitment and tenacity. We anticipate that they will continue to embody this spirit within our family.”

United, who four months ago dismissed their coach, Lehlogonolo Seema, before appointing Eric Tinkler, will commence their 2025/26 season campaign against TS Galaxy in the MTN8, set to begin on August 1, with the official league matches kicking off on August 8.

Unlike previous seasons, during which clubs from Limpopo grappled with survival in the top tier due to subpar performances, it appears that United, alongside fellow provincial outfit Polokwane City, who finished seventh on the log, have discovered their rhythm.

