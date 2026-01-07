Sekhukhune United confirm signing of striker Bradley Mojela from Stellies

Sekhukhune United, a Betway Premiership side, unveiled Bradley Mojela as their latest addition on Wednesday, kicking off the Premier Soccer League (PSL) January transfer window.

Mojela joins Babina Noko from Stellenbosch FC, after he, alongside former teammate Lesiba Nku, was dropped from the first team in November, when the club asked both stars to find new clubs.

The 29-year-old Mojela has since landed a new club ahead of the second half of the league campaign.

“Sekhukhune United confirms the signing of Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela, from Stellenbosch FC,” the club stated.

“The 29-year-old’s roots are in Mokopane, Limpopo. Welcome to the Babina Noko family, ‘Jealous’.”

Mojela joined Stellies in June 2024 after an impressive season with TS Galaxy, where he started his journey with the club from the Winelands like a house on fire, scoring six goals in his first 10 appearances.

Dropped from the Stellies squad

However, things went south after picking up a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the season and parts of 2024/2025.

Upon his return, the speedy forward struggled to regain his form and claim back his spot in the team until he was eventually dropped from the squad by then-Stellies coach Steve Barker.

Another PSL club, Orlando Pirates, has also bolstered their squad by signing Andre de Jong, another Stellies talisman.

De Jong joins the exciting Orlando Pirates attack led by the likes of Bafana Bafana internationals Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Tshepang Moremi, among others.

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town City also beefed up their already star-studded and experienced squad with the acquisition of former Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm from Sekhukhune.

Timm is said to have been offered a deal that he could not resist and left a Premiership side for a lower division team.

City also signed seasoned former TS Galaxy striker Dženan Zajmović.

