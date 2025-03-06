Sekhukhune United give coach Lehlohonolo Seema the boot

Betway Premiership club Sekhukhune United have parted ways with head coach Lehlohonolo Seema. The club issued out a statement on Thursday night, announcing the departure of the former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates captain.

The shocking decision happened after Sekhukhune’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Richards Bay in KZN on Wednesday night. It was Seema’s second stint with the club after he also coached the team last season.

In the last couple of weeks, there has been speculation that Seema was on his way out and that former Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was on the verge of taking over at Ba Bina Noko, one of the most impressive teams in the Betway Premiership.

Sekhukhune are sitting comfortably on number four with 31 points after 20 matches. They have won nine matches and lost seven. The Limpopo team also reached the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup and will play against Mamelodi Sundowns in Atteridgeville on Saturday night.

Reads a statement from the club: “Sekhukhune United FC announce the departure of head coach Lehlohonolo Seema, with immediate effect. In light of this development, coaches Kaitano Tembo and Paulos Masehe will take on the responsibility of leading the team going forward. The club thanks coach Seema for his dedication and contribution during his time with us.”

This is a developing story…

