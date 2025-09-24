Sekhukhune United out to stretch their lead against struggling Chippa United

Sekhukhune United will be aiming to tighten their grip on the top spot in the Betway Premiership when they take on struggling Chippa United on Wednesday evening in a clash that promises contrasting ambitions. The match is scheduled for 7.30pm at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo’s capital, Polokwane.

Babina Noko have been the story of the season so far, sitting proudly at the summit of the log with 19 points after seven matches. They remain unbeaten, boasting six wins and a single draw. Their success has been built on a watertight defence that has conceded only two goals, coupled with an efficient attack that has found the net 12 times.

Coach Tinkler on cloud nine

Veteran striker Bradley Grobler has been the main weapon for Sekhukhune, scoring seven of their 12 goals and currently leading the race for the Golden Boot. His clinical finishing and experience have given coach Eric Tinkler plenty of reasons to smile.

Tinkler remains calm about their feat this far.

“It is still very early in the season, and all we need to focus on is to remain grounded. And not read too much into our position. It is very important that our achievement so far don’t go into our heads but focus on each game as they come,” said Tnkler recently after their 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows.

Chilli Boys’ woes

On the other end, Chippa United find themselves rooted at the bottom of the table and in desperate need of points. The Chilli Boys’ season has been plagued by inconsistency. And their inability to convert chances has left them vulnerable against stronger opponents.

The Gqhebera-based side are in the basement of the log with four points after winning only one match and drawing the other. And they are the club with most conceded goals after 13 were scored against them. This past Saturday, Chippa lost 2-1 away to Polokwane City.

