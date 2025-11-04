Sekhukhune United plans to climb on top of PSL log at Richards Bay’s expense

Sekhukhune United will be back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership, hoping to reclaim their spot at the top of the log.

Kick-off at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium is at 7:30pm.

Babina Noko are currently second on the log with 20 points from 10 matches, having won six, drawn two, and lost two. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by two points but have a match in hand — meaning a victory tonight will take them back to the summit, one point clear of the Brazilians.

Coach Eric Tinkler started the season impressively with an eight-match unbeaten run, stunning Orlando Pirates with a 2-0 victory in the league’s opening match away at the Orlando Stadium, but cracks have started to show after two successive away defeats — 2-0 to TS Galaxy and 1-0 to Siwelele.

Sekhukhune have also struggled in cup competitions this season, crashing out of the MTN8 quarterfinals before being eliminated in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout Cup.

Reflecting on their recent form, Tinkler described the setbacks as “one of those things, because that’s the nature of the game.”

Other fixtures

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have a chance to move up to second on the log when they host rookies Orbit FC at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The mighty Amakhosi, who recently qualified for their first ever CAF Confederation Cup group stage in ten years, are fourth with 19 points. A win against Orbit could see them leapfrog both Orlando Pirates (third with 19 points) and Sekhukhune (if they lose to Richards Bay) into second place.

In other Tuesday fixtures, the Arthur “10111” Zwane-coached side, AmaZulu host Polokwane City at the Princess Magogo Stadium, while Chippa United welcome Magesi FC to the Buffalo City Stadium. All matches are scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm.

