Sekhukhune United spank Orlando Pirates in Polokwane

Sekhukhune United defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a thrill-a-minute DStv Premiership match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

“Ba Bina Noko” are now third on the league table, while the Buccaneers are relegated to fourth position in the standings. Both sides are equal on 33 points, but Pirates have played 21 matches while Sekhukhune have a game in hand with 20 games.

Sekhukhune romped home with all the three points via goals from Vusimuzi Mncube and Pirates’ former player and midfield general Linda Mntambo. The Limpopo side has now won their fifth match on the trot. Pirates replied through the boot of Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Before the match, Pirates received several boosts, with defensive pair Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki back in the team, along with midfield duo Thabang Monare and Patrick Maswanganyi. The four players were part of the squad called up to represent South Africa in the inaugural Fifa Series held in Algeria over the past week.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was able to call upon Thabiso Lebitso, who had served his one-match suspension. Striker Evidence Makgopa is among those nearing a return to the match-day squad after a spell on the sidelines, while midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula has resumed training after his early withdrawal from the game against Hungry Lions.

The hosts, Sekhukhune, also had internationals of their own back in camp, with Sydney Mobbie and Elias Mokwana rejoining their teammates after travelling with Bafana.

Pirates should have scored in the 20th minute when combination play from Relebohile Mofokeng released Kabelo Dlamini, who shot wide with the goals gaping. Sekhukhune also wasted a good opportunity when Jamie Webber missed the target.

On Sunday, Cape Town Spurs will host Moroka Swallows in the Mother City in the only match left to round up the week.

Other results from Saturday:

Cape Town City 0 – 0 Kaizer Chiefs

TS Galaxy 2 – 0 AmaZulu

Stellenbosch FC 3 – 0 Royal AM

Golden Arrows 2 – 1 Richards Bay United

Polokwane City 1 – 0 Chippa United

