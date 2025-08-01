Sekhukhune United welcomes TS Galaxy in the MTN8 opening match

The 2025/26 Betway Premiership returns with a full swing as players dust off their soccer boots in preparations for an action-packed season ahead.

The new season kicks off as usual with the popular MTN8 matches, where the league’s top 8 teams compete for honours.

In Limpopo, Sekhukhune United will open the season by hosting TS Galaxy at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium. This match is expected to deliver fireworks.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

Fondly known as Dinoko, the Limpopo side has been active during the offseason. It’s been bringing in several new players to keep the club competitive in the upcoming season.

New signings

Sekhukhune United signed Sphiwe Mahlangu from TS Galaxy, who is set to face his former team for the first time. Also Bradley Grobler from the now-defunct SuperSport United, and Ronaldo Maarman from Chippa United, among others. This is in addition to extending contracts for players like Linda Mntambo and Chibuike Ohizu. Including Daniel Cardoso, Vusimuzi Ncube, and Tresor Tshibwabwa,

With the arrival of their new coach, Eric Tinkler, who replaced Lehlohonolo Seema, Sekhukhune United is aiming for another successful season. This after finishing in the top 5 for two consecutive seasons. Tinkler will have plenty of options to choose from as he guides the team.

Polokwane Municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala has encouraged fans to buy tickets in large numbers.

“They can rally behind our own so that they can overcome Galaxy in this last-eight match on their way to the semifinals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will look to secure a win in their match and advance to the next round. This as they aim to defend their title, having won the trophy three times in a row.

Earlier on the same day, at 3pm, another Limpopo side, Polokwane City, will face Orlando Pirates. This will be at the Orlando Stadium in another exciting fixture.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content