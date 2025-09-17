Sekhukhune’s Bradley Grobler on mission to shatter PSL records after demolishing Kaizer Chiefs

The name Bradley Grobler, who ended Amakhosi’s winning streak in the 2025–26 Betway Premiership on Tuesday night with a brace, continues to traumatise Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

In a thrilling league game at a packed FNB Stadium, the red-hot Sekhukhune United outperformed themselves by torturing Chiefs 3-1.

The outcome elevated Sekhukhune United above Mamelodi Sundowns, who currently hold the second position on the log table.

Grobler grabbed a well-taken brace that silenced the vociferous Amakhosi supporters.

The 37-year-old, a son of retired Moroka Swallows legend Les Grobler, who used to tear the goal nets with his powerful free kicks and long-range rockets, is now this season’s Betway Premiership leading goal scorer with four goals after six rounds of matches.

League’s top goal scorer

He is also a mere seven goals shy of owning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) all-time goal-scoring record.

About three weeks ago, former Chiefs, Bafana Bafana, and Orlando Pirates striker Siyabonga Nomvethe was the record holder with 129 goals across all PSL competitions.

This was until Sundowns’ Namibian international Peter Shalulile broke the record when he registered his 130th goal against Stellenbosch in August.

Grobler has not shown any signs of stopping anytime soon, and he is surely on the hunt to become the league’s top goal scorer.

Throughout his 19-year career as a professional player in the PSL, Grobler has consistently operated in a quiet and unnoticed manner.

He never made headlines in the newspapers and did not receive many Bafana caps, but he clearly understood where the goalposts were, as Chiefs goalkeeper Brendan Peterson discovered on Tuesday night.

Numerous accolades

Born in Ekurhuleni, Grobler turned out for various amateur clubs in Boksburg before he joined the Platinum Stars academy.

He thrived and was signed by Goztepe, a Turkish club, where he played 26 games before returning home to play for Ajax Cape Town.

He was then courted by SuperSport United, and it was at Matsatsantsa that he established himself, garnering numerous honours and posing a threat to both goalkeepers and defenders.

On Saturday, fans anticipate Grobler and his teammates to arrive at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, ready to battle against Golden Arrows.

