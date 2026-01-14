Senegal book their ticket to Afcon final after defeating Egypt once again

Senegal booked their place in yet another Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Egypt at the Tanger Stadium on Wednesday night. There were wild celebrations for Senegal players and technical team while Egypt supporters were left with tears of sorrow after referee Pierre Atcho’s final whistle.

It will be Senegal’s second Afcon final in three tournaments after they won the 2021 edition, where they defeated the same Egyptians via penalty kicks. It was also another showdown between Africa’s two biggest superstars, Sadio Mane of Senegal and his former Liverpool FC teammate Mo Salah. Mane once again came out on top with yet another victory and was also rewarded with the Man of the Match accolade.

Senegal will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Nigeria and hosts Morocco. The final will take place in Rabat on Sunday, and the dejected Pharaohs will now play in the bronze medal play-offs on Saturday.

It was for the second time in three years that the Lions of Teranga were able to outfox the Pharaohs in the Afcon. In 2022, Senegal won the Afcon after defeating Egypt 4-2 via penalty kicks at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The match had ended in a 0–0 draw.

Meetings between these two continental heavyweights have long been finely balanced, and it was no different on Wednesday. Both teams matched each other pound for pound until Mane showed his class with the solitary goal of the match with 12 minutes remaining in the second half.

He pounced from some hesitant defending and fired a grass-cutter at the far post, beating Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy hands down. The goal boosted Senegal’s confidence, and Idrissa Gueye stormed forward and threatened the Egypt’s goal with another powerful shot.

Sensing defeat, Egypt started pushing all their attacking players forward and created problems for the Senegal backline. The problem is that the Pharaohs left it too late, and Senegal held on for one hell of an important victory and a place in the final once again.

