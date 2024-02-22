Seoposenwe thrilled to be back for Banyana Olympic qualifiers

Ahead of Friday’s pivotal Olympic qualifying match against Tanzania, Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has expressed her happiness at being back with the team.

Banyana and Tanzania will compete in the first leg of their third-round Olympic qualifying match at Dar es Salaam’s Azam Complex Stadium. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Seoposenwe has been a key player for Banyana in recent years. She plays for Monterrey in the Mexican Liga MX Femenil.

The 30-year-old forward, along with Linda Motlhalo, Thembi Kgatlana, Lebogang Ramalepe, Andile Dlamini, and seasoned defender Noko Matlou, are six members of the current Banyana squad that competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis announced her 23-person team on Monday, including a few newcomers.

In order to guarantee a spot at the upcoming games in France this year, Seoposenwe, who was left out of the 2020 Olympics in Japan, stated that it will be imperative for senior players to integrate the new members of the team.

Happy to be back in the team

“I am happy to be back with the team on our journey to getting back to the Olympics. It will be the first match of the year for us, so it is going to be an exciting one,” Seoposenwe told Safa Media.

“There are a couple of new players in the squad as well, so it will be good to get to know them and integrate everyone to understand how we want to play.

“It’s important for us to get back there [the Olympics] because we haven’t been there for a while.

“A lot of players have experience playing in the Olympics, so it will be important for the growth and development of the team.”

South Africa will host Tanzania in the second leg at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday next week. The match will kick off at 7:30.

