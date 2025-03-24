Seshego Stadium revamp hailed 

The decision by Polokwane local municipality to revamp Seshego Stadium, the alternative home for Magesi FC, has given kasi vendors and businesses a lifeline.

The move also seems to have boosted the club’s fortunes.

With a population of more than 426 000, Seshego which is 8km west of Limpopo’s capital Polokwane, is the province’s biggest township.

Street vendor Maria Boshomane, 36, a mother of two welcomed the revamp.

“In fact I don’t even understand what’s happening in the field of play but one thing for sure, every time whenever there is a match, I always go home smiling with a huge amount of cash to put food of the table for days from selling food,” Boshomane, who sells food outside the stadium told Sunday World.

Another vendor, Kwena -Moloto who sells sport regalia such as caps, jerseys, vuvuzelas and flags of different clubs was very thankful to Magesi for bringing some of their games to Seshego.

“Since they started playing some of their home matches here, I don’t go hungry anymore and all the stressful days are gone because on good days I take home more than R1 000 per game,” said Moloto, 28.

Apart from Boshomane and Moloto, there are many other street vendors whose lives have been changed for the better since Magesi started playing their home league matches at the historic venue, which was once the home of the demised Ria Stars, Seshego Stone Breakers and others.

Some of the country’s football legends such as coach Trott “Trapatoni” Moloto, Gerald “Mgababa” Raphahlela, Jacky “Styles” Ledwaba also called this stadium home.

In recent months, Magesi have been struggling to win league games and found themselves at the bottom of the log, so hopelessly that many started to write them off as the candidates for relegation.

The string of poor results led to the resignation of their former coach, Clinton Larsen who guided them to automatic promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (first division) to the top flight league before he steered them to a sensational 2-1 victory over PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Carling Black Knockout Cup to lift the trophy.

The arrival of coach Owen da Gama, however, seems to be slowly improving the team’s fortunes as they are now in the 12th spot on the log with 23 points from 23 matches, something the club spokesperson Abel “The Lip” Rakoma has described as a step in the right direction as Da Gama seeks to complete his rescue mission.

“We understand the role the club is playing in the lives of the people, especially the residents of Seshego and if Magesi were to be relegated it will be the sad day for them,” said Rakoma.

Rakoma said as much as the club is not completely out of the danger zone as losing one match could still see them back in the relegation zone, they are not taking their eyes of the ball.

Magesi will be home at Seshego Stadium on Saturday, March 29 against the visiting Stellenbosch FC.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content