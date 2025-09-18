Shandre Campbell, Mbekezeli Mbokazi left out of Amajita final U20 World Cup squad

SA U20 coach Raymond Mdaka has named his final Amajita squad for the World Cup in Chile this month, and Club Brugge young sensation Shandre Campbell has been left out.

Mdaka released his 21-man squad list on Thursday morning, with the likes of Mfundo Vilakazi, Kutlwano Lethlaku, Fletcher Lowe, and Neo Rapoo, among others, included in the team.

Campbell, who missed out on the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt early this year, will also not be joining Amajita at the World Cup due to unknown reasons at the moment.

The 20-year-old winger was recently in SA during the FIFA international break with the rest of the team and was impressive in the two friendly games Amajita played against Motsepe Foundation Championship sides AmaTuks and Gomora United.

Despite that, Campbell was left out of the team by Mdaka, who, in his defence, opted for continuity and retained the majority of the players who helped make history by winning the U20 Afcon in May.

Mbokazi left out of squad

Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi also did not make the final team, despite Mdaka stating that he still had him on his list with the hope of having the Bafana Bafana international travel with his side.

Other players from the 30-player preliminary squad that did not make the team include Musa Masemola, Gopolong Taunyane, Simphewe Selepe, Kgomotso Madiba, Faiz Abrahams, Gabriel Amato, Naledi Hlongwane, and Thato Mpati

Amajita head into the World Cup as African champions and have been drawn in a tough Group E alongside France, the USA, and debutants New Caledonia.

The African champions will open their account against France on September 29.

Amajita final 2025 World Cup squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Fletcher Lowe, Takalani Mazhamba, Kgoleng Ratisani

DEFENDERS:

Thato Sibiya, Tylon Smith, Sifiso Timba, Asekho Tiwani, Siviwe Nkwali, Neo Rapoo

MIDFIELDERS:

Gomolemo Kekana, Patric Autata, Lazola Maku, Mfundo Vilakazi, Siyabonga Mabena, Langalihle Phili, Shakiel April, Kutlwano Lethlaku

FORWARDS:

Jody Ah Shene, Thabang Mahlangu, Luke Baartman, and Siviwe Magidigidi.

