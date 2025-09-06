Shandre Campbell opens up about life in Belgium, missing the Afcon

South African U20 star Shandre Campbell is back on home soil ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Chile later this month and has opened up about life in Belgium with Club Brugge.

During an exclusive interview with Sunday World recently, Campbell also briefly spoke about what it was like to miss out on the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt in March this year, where Amajita went on to make history by being crowned champions for the first time.

The 19-year-old left-footed winger is currently in camp with the SA U20 national team, as they wrap up their preparations for the global showpiece that will kick off on September 27.

Good showing in Belgium

Campbell has been one of the biggest and exciting talents in Belgium, which saw him earn a promotion to the first team towards the end of last season at Brugge.

“[Things in] Belgium are good, I can’t complain. Everything is good, I’m staying positive.

“It feels good to be back home in South Africa with the national team. I missed my teammates; they look good, strong, and ready for the challenge ahead of us in the World Cup,” Campbell said.

“We are positive as a team that we can go out there and compete at the highest level. We are African champions, after all. Also, I must mention that I am proud of the gents for winning Afcon.

“I was disappointed that I was not a part of that history-making team, but decisions were made beyond my understanding. But the World Cup will grant me that opportunity to be with this group once again and try to make the nation proud again.”

Amajita have been drawn in Group E alongside France, the USA, and debutants New Caledonia.

Coach Raymond Mdaka is expected to trim his 30-man squad to 21 in the coming days. Campbell is expected to make the final team that will travel to Chile.

