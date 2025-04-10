Shauwn Mkhize’s Royal AM officially booted out of the PSL by BoG

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s last-gasp presentation at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors sitting in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday could not help her dire situation after they rubber-stamped the league’s executive committee (Exco) proposal to terminate the embattled club’s membership with immediate effect.

The Sars curator also made his presentation at the beginning of the meeting. Both Mkhize and the curator were later excused from the meeting and the voting as they were informed that they were conflicted in the matter.

Said one of the board members who opted to remain anonymous: “Mkhize lost out due to a majority voting. The voters decided that her club must be expelled after the Exco tabled its report last week. It was a ‘yes or no’ and she lost out by majority vote.

Still fighting to get club back on board

“But Mkhize is still fighting on to get her club back and she wants to continue running the club. She is adamant that she does not owe Sars. The curator counter-argued that she did indeed owe the taxman money and that’s why the club was put under curatorship,” said the mole.

Royal AM last played a PSL match on December 29 and have been suspended by the league after the club was put under curatorship by Sars. Mkhize is embroiled in a legal battle with Sars after it was reported that she owes the taxman in the region of R40-million.

Last week, after protracted deliberations, the Exco made recommendations to the BoG that the club be expelled from the league after it could not fulfil its fixture obligations. The BoG, comprising 16 PSL teams and 16 Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) clubs, is the decision-making body of the SA professional league.

Likely to end up in court

“There are still some consultations that are going to continue. Mkhize is likely to take the matter to the courts of law because it seems that there are some loopholes in this case. They still have to determine how they are going to decide on the number of teams in the MFC next season,” added the informer.

“The league is closing all the legal loopholes and also engaging their sponsors and partners about a 15-team league. And the points gained against or by Royal AM will be nullified. The option regarding relegation is that the expelled Royal AM would take the spot of number 16 (which means automatic relegation). The club finishing number 15 will then play in the relegation/promotion play-offs with the Motsepe Foundation Championship teams.”

