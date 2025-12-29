Sigh of relief as Bafana survive thriller to reach Afcon last 16

The nation can finally exhale after a match that twisted and turned from joy to despair and back again, but Bafana Bafana dug deep to secure a nerve-shredding 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe, booking their ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) knockout stages.

After the agony of a conceded equaliser and a cruel own goal, Hugo Broos’s men showed resilience when it mattered most, navigating a five-goal thriller in Marrakech to finish second in Group B and keep their continental dreams alive.

Bafana Bafana advanced to the last 16 of the Afcon competition, producing a hard-fought win over Zimbabwe in a five-goal thriller at the Marrakech Stadium on Monday night.

South Africa finished Group B with six points, behind leaders Egypt, who played to a goalless draw against Angola, who, alongside Zim, have now been eliminated from the AFCON.

Six minutes into the game, Bafana made a spectacular start as their in-form Tshepang Moremi’s shot from the edge of the box deflected into the net and over Washington Arubi.

However, their celebrations were short-lived, as the Zimbabweans equalised through the individual brilliance of Tawanda Maswanhise, who dazzled past the Bafana defence, including sitting down Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and curled the ball past Ronwen Williams to head into the break all square.

Broos quickly responded by substituting Bathusi Aubaas for Sphephelo Sithole in the midfield.

The tactical change quickly yielded results, as Bafana scored their second goal of the match five minutes into the second half.

Foster capitalised on a defensive blunder when Divine Lunga’s tame, headed-back pass to his goalkeeper was pounced on by the Burnley striker to record his second goal of the tournament.

The goal opened up the game, as it was end-to-end stuff, with the Warriors desperately searching for another equaliser, while Bafana were looking to kill the game and get that much-needed cushion goal.

It was Zimbabwe, though, who found the back of the net after an unfortunate own goal by Aubrey Modiba, but it was Bafana who had the last say, as they led for the third time in the game when Appollis also got his second goal of the competition, this time from the penalty spot, after Marvellous Nakamba handled the ball inside the box.

Zimbabwe tried and pushed for another equaliser just moments later, but Williams pulled a reflex save from close range to help Bafana to a crucial win, as they advanced to the knockout stages of the Afcon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content