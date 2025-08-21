Simba SC confirms the signing of Neo Maema from Sundowns

It is official, Tanzanian giants Simba SC have confirmed the signing of South African attacking midfielder Neo Maema from Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

Maema was unveiled by Simba in Egypt, where the team is having its pre-season camp ahead of a new Tanzanian Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old was recently released by Sundowns alongside Thembinkosi Lorch. The latter is on his way to rejoin Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco on a permanent deal.

Maema joins his new club at the back of his outing on international duty with Bafana Bafana. This was at the CHAN tournament in Uganda, where they fell short and got eliminated in the group stages.

Billy, as Maema is fondly known, joined Masandawana in 2021 from Bloemfontein Celtic. He has won the league title four times, including one Nedbank Cup, one MTN8, and one African Football League title.

Maema leaves Chloorkop having made 120 appearances, scored 14 goals, and provided 13 assists.

He has now reunited with former Sundowns teammate Rushine de Reuck under the tutelage of South African coach Fadlu Davids.

