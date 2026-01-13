Sinesipho Mali steps down as Chippa United sporting director

Bafana Bafana analyst Sinesipho Mali has taken to social media to announce his exit from Chippa United as a sporting director with immediate effect on Tuesday.

“After 6 months as a sporting director at a club that means so much to me, Chippa United, I’d like to officially announce I’ve officially left the club,” Mali said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the Mpengesi family for the trust and belief in my talent. Firstly as a young rural boy, given my first professional chance by this club, and again returning to lead this amazing club eight years later.

“Thanks to the players for the respect and faith in my leadership, the amazing staff of the club for the great professionalism throughout, the supporters who stood by us at all times, my family for the support, and everyone who showed faith in a young talent like me to lead and be the face for the next generation of football leaders.

“I will remain in full support of the club that is so important for the Eastern Cape. I wish the club everything of the best. And I’m certain that the club will survive the relegation battle. Chippa will always be my home.”

Spell at Sekhukhune United

Mali joined the Chilli Boys at the start of this season. This was after his successful spell at Sekhukhune United, where he helped the side to finish in the top four.

His arrival at the club was received with so much excitement, given his expertise and modern football knowledge. The club made several signings to bolster their squad, including roping in current Durban City coach, Sinethemba Badela.

However, things did not go as planned. The Bafana analyst was said to have had an early fallout with Badela, who was then shown the door by their axe-wielding club chairman, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi.

Things clearly did not go as planned between Mali and the club. This as he has now left Chippa at a crucial time of the season.

The Chilli Boys are currently sitting at rock bottom halfway through the Betway Premiership. They have nine points after 15 games and are once again facing the relegation threat.

