Sinethemba Badela plotting to upset Sundowns in league opener

The long and much-anticipated Betway Premiership is finally on the horizon, and Chippa United coach Sinethemba Badela is plotting an early upset when his side takes on reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chippa and Sundowns will go toe-to-toe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha at 3pm.

Badela, who was appointed as head coach in June after the club unsurprisingly parted ways with Thabo September, will be coaching a PSL top-flight team for the first time in his career.

The 35-year-old does, though, takes over the Chillie Boys’ hot seat with enough experience, having coached the now-defunct Cape Town All Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and the Sundowns Diski Challenge team.

Seasoned campaigner

Badela also served as an assistant coach to Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad Athletic Club last season.

Ahead of the encounter against his former side, Badela said that preparing well will be enough to get them over the line against Masandawana.

“We have to prepare our players well and give them the necessary confidence to be able to compete because this will be a tough opening game against the champions,” Badela said.

“Also, because I spent time at the club [Sundowns], I know a thing or two that I used to make most of the plans that I have for the game.

“However, we are expecting a very difficult game because Sundowns are a strong team, and we must try our best to compete with them to the best of our abilities for 90 minutes,” he added.

Badela’s opposite number, Miguel Cardoso, also had something to say about the game, adding that it will be important to deliver a statement win in their first league outing.

“I told the players that it is very important to deliver a statement in the first match of the new league season,” Cardoso said.

“Chippa United have been playing some friendly matches here in Johannesburg, but we do not know what to expect. I hope that after the match on Saturday, the new Chippa United coach goes on to have a successful career.”

