Siphesihle Ndlovu says Chiefs target fourth win in a row against Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to maintain their winning streak in the Betway Premiership when they host TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The silent march by some of the disgruntled Amakhosi fans to the Chiefs Village last month seemingly did a great deal, as the team responded positively and recorded three wins in a row.

They are now looking to make it four wins in a row and increase their chances of securing a spot to play continental football once again next season.

The Glamour Boys are currently number three with 39 points and two games in hand.

‘Every point matters’

Speaking ahead of the encounter, midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, who was on the scoresheet for Chiefs in their 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Orbit College, said every point matters at this phase of the season.

“At this time of the season, it is so difficult to really predict [how to plan against a struggling team] because everyone is playing for something. So even a point matters now,” Ndlovu said.

“It’s going to be a very interesting game. We just need to thoroughly prepare ourselves for them. And then to continue the winning streak because that’s what we need at this point. To really finish in a high position. Or as high as we would like to finish in the log.”

‘Fight to the end’

“So, we need to stick together as a team and make sure that in every game that comes across us, we fight until the end. Because the most important thing is to give the fans the fight.

“At least even if it’s not a good day, give them a fight. Show them that you are fighting. So, I think that is important for us in the remaining games also,” the midfield workhorse added.

Chiefs will be going up against a Galaxy side that has mixed fortunes, as they are struggling in the league but have managed to go all the way to book a place in the final of the Nedbank Cup against Durban City.

They head into the game against Amakhosi with the triple blow of key players Junior Zindonga, Oupa Motaung, and captain Mlungisi Mbunjana, who are all suspended.